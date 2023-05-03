Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WE LIVE HERE: THE MIDWEST Documentary From Filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker Acquired by Hulu Originals

In the past year, Hulu has had a banner run in the documentary space.

May. 03, 2023  

Hulu Originals TODAY announced that it has acquired "We Live Here: The Midwest," from documentary filmmakers David Miller and Melinda Maerker.

About David Miller

David Clayton Miller is a professional photographer having shot for Dolce & Gabbana, the Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, Architectural Digest and other fashion and media outlets. He previously produced two independent feature films, "Defying Gravity" and "Em & Me." He is the father of three boys and lives in Los Angeles.

About Melinda Maerker

Melinda Maerker has worked in visual storytelling for clients across media and industries, producing work for Bank of America, Cal State Los Angeles and Canal+ in France. She has a particular passion for content that both entertains and raises awareness of complex issues.

"We Live Here: The Midwest" explores timely, personal stories of LGBTQI+ families who strive to build lives in their communities despite biased legislation and mounting prejudice.

All families must confront challenges, every day. But many also face a rising tide of discrimination and hate in their churches, schools and even their own neighborhoods.

"We Live Here: The Midwest" profiles families who hope to stay in a part of the country they love and where they have often established deep roots: A trans/queer family with five children in Iowa must find a new community after being expelled from their church; a gay Black couple with a young daughter test the line of acceptance in Nebraska; a lesbian couple homeschool their bullied son on a farm in Kansas; a gay teacher in Ohio creates a safe space for LGBTQI+ students; and a couple in Minnesota struggles to rebuild their families following both of their transitions.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Rep. and queer mother, Heather Keeler, brings LGBTQI+ rights to the political forefront despite ongoing death threats.

Fundamentally, the film captures a crucial time where anti-queer legislation and sentiment is rapidly multiplying across the country, and the values of all midwestern families are put to the ultimate test.

In the documentary feature space, this announcement comes on the heels of forthcoming docs for Hulu including "Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told," "Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl," "Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop" and "The Jewel Thief," all soon to join the documentary slate.

In the past year, Hulu has had a banner run in the documentary space: In April, Brooke Shields' "Pretty Baby" debuted as the most-watched program of all ABC News premieres on Hulu.

In June, the streamer announced the broken record of most-watched documentary in "Captive Audience," broken three weeks later with "Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons." In November, the streamer announced that "God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty" became the most-watched documentary feature in the streamer's history.

The Hulu Originals documentary team is led by Belisa Balaban (SVP, Documentaries and Unscripted Series) and Beth Osisek (vice president, Documentary Programming).

The deal was negotiated by CAA and attorney Craig Emanuel.

About Hulu

Hulu is the leading and most comprehensive all-in-one premium streaming service that offers an expansive slate of live and on-demand entertainment, both in and outside the home, through a wide array of subscription options that give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience.

Hulu is the only on-demand offering that provides access to shows from every major U.S. broadcast network, libraries of hit TV series and films - including licensed content available exclusively on Hulu - and award-winning Hulu Originals, both with and without commercials. With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers receive a unique combination of access to 80+ live news, entertainment and sports TV channels from 20th Television, The Walt Disney Company, ABC, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+ included as part of the base plan.



