Video/Photos: Take a Look at New Photos and Trailer for Netflix Film HIT MAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has just released first look photos for the upcoming film Hit Man. The romantic comedy features Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, the titular hit man, who must navigate his job and the feelings he has for a possible client.

The film is directed by Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Boyhood) and is written by he and Powell. Currently, Linklater is working on a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over 20 years.