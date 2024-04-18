Video/Photos: Take a Look at New Photos and Trailer for Netflix Film HIT MAN

The film hits Netflix on Friday, June 7, 2024, following a limited theatrical release.
Netflix has just released first look photos for the upcoming film Hit Man. The romantic comedy features Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, the titular hit man, who must navigate his job and the feelings he has for a possible client.
The film is directed by Richard Linklater (School of Rock, Boyhood) and is written by he and Powell. Currently, Linklater is working on a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over 20 years.
In addition to Powell (who also serves as producer), the cast includes Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard, Evan Holtzman.
Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.
In the photos, we see the cast and crew working on set, and a preview of Powell's many identities.
Adria Arjona, Richard Linkletter, and Glen Powell
Austin Amelio, Sanjay Rao, and Retta
Glen Powell
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell
Glen Powell and Richard Robichaux
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell
Glen Powell and Adria Arjona
Glen Powell
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell
Glen Powell
Adria Arjona and Glen Powell
