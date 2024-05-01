Faye Webster's Track from Abortion Access Benefit Album Released

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NOISE FOR NOW has shared the first exclusive track from the benefit compilation, NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2: Faye Webster’s “Lifetime (Live).”

The track comes on the day that Florida enacts its 6-week abortion ban. It was originally released last fall and is featured on Webster’s acclaimed recent album Underdressed at the Symphony (Secretly Canadian). This exclusive version was recorded live at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA on November 17, 2023.

The recently announced compilation from the 501(c)3 non-profit organization NOISE FOR NOW’s recently launched label is out June 21st. Set to benefit independent abortion providers throughout the nation via Keep Our Clinics, the album will be released on vinyl and will be available at your local record store and digitally across all streaming platforms – pre-save / preorder here: https://lnk.to/kQzIoFAW. The album features 11 exclusive tracks from Webster, The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, David Byrne and Devo, MC50 ft. Arrow De Wilde, Big Freedia, SOFIA ISELLA, Julia Jacklin, Becca Mancari, Claud and AJ Haynes (of Seratones).

In addition to Florida’s 6-week abortion ban – 6 weeks pregnant is about 2 weeks after a missed period, and before most people know they're pregnant – the Supreme Court recently heard the second case within a month that will have implications on abortion access throughout the US; a case on whether states can force doctors to turn away patients suffering emergency pregnancy complications. Continued attacks on abortion further overextend already under resourced independent clinics as they adapt, respond and challenge these bans.

NOISE FOR NOW enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice including abortion access. The organization believes that we all deserve accurate and consistent information, access to safe and dignified health care, and the ability to control our bodies and lives.

The new compilation follows the release of NOISE FOR NOW Vol 1 – a special vinyl-only limited edition album featuring tracks from Maya Hawke, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bully, Wet Leg, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, and more. The LP was released in November 2023 and is available on clear vinyl via the NOISE FOR NOW store HERE. These songs were originally found on the 2022 digital-only benefit compilation, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was available for only 24 hours via Bandcamp and, along with the t-shirt sales featuring the album’s Kim Gordon-created “Liberate Abortion” cover art, grossed over $230,000.

‘NOISE FOR NOW VOL. 2’ DIGITAL TRACK LISTING

01 - Julia Jacklin - “Dead From The Waist Down (Catatonia cover)”

02 - Courtney Barnett - “Boxing Day Blues (Demo)”

03 - Becca Mancari - “It's Too Late (Demo)”

04 - The War On Drugs - “Victim (Live)”

05 - MC50 feat. Arrow DeWilde - “High School (Live)”

06 - A.J. Haynes (of Seratones) - “Everything is Change”

07 - Claud - “Spare Tire (Demo)”

08 - Faye Webster - “Lifetime (Live)”

09 - SOFIA ISELLA - “Hot Gum (she version)”

10 - David Byrne and Devo - “Empire”

11 - Big Freedia - “Holatta”

ABOUT NOISE FOR NOW

NOISE FOR NOW is a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access. NOISE FOR NOW is the link between touring musicians, progressive promoters, athletes, artists and local reproductive rights organizations in cities across the country.

Reproductive health care services, including access to legal abortion, are under attack. By organizing benefit events and campaigns, NOISE FOR NOW provides opportunities for artists and entertainers to use their talent to raise money and send a clear message that Reproductive Rights are human rights. For more, visit: https://noisefornow.org.

NOISE FOR NOW has worked with over 450 artists and entertainers to raise over $1,250,000 for almost 50 organizations working in the field of Reproductive Justice across the country. 90% of all money raised by NOISE FOR NOW goes directly to Reproductive Health, Rights and Justice organizations. NOISE FOR NOW retains 10% of funds raised to help cover organizational expenses.

ABOUT KEEP OUR CLINICS

The Keep Our Clinics campaign is the Abortion Care Network’s latest effort to protect access to care and support independent clinics across the country. Independent community clinics provide the majority of abortion care in the US, but most people don’t know they exist, and they lack the name recognition and funding of larger institutions. Abortion Care Network’s Keep Our Clinics campaign provides direct financial support to independent abortion clinics – the first and only centralized public fundraising mechanism to support them. This ongoing fundraising initiative provides crucial financial assistance to independent abortion clinics nationwide, enabling them to enhance security, upgrade medical equipment, cover legal expenses related to politically-driven regulations, and manage clinic maintenance and repairs. For more, visit: keepourclinics.org.

Photo credit: Michael Tyrone Delaney

