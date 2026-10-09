Jimmy Fallon's Thank You Notes Tackle Scarecrows, Spiral Staircases

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Jimmy Fallon penned another batch of Thank You Notes on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, this time addressing scarecrows, spiral staircases, smoke alarms and rewards programs. The segment follows Fallon's familiar format of reading cards aloud to each subject before landing on a punchline, moving briskly between the mundane and the seasonal.

The Thank You Notes segment has remained one of Fallon's longest-running desk pieces, with the host typically pairing offbeat observations about everyday objects with a closing joke delivered over the show's plucked-guitar backing track. This installment leaned on fall-themed imagery, pairing scarecrows with household fixtures like spiral staircases and smoke alarms.

Fallon has used the bit in recent weeks to cycle through a range of targets, from pop culture figures to household annoyances, keeping the format consistent while rotating the subjects each time. The latest edition continues that pattern, sticking to short, self-contained jokes rather than an extended narrative.

The segment arrives on the heels of another recent round of Thank You Notes, in which Fallon addressed notes to Lady Gaga, the Chicago Bears logo, cows and two-factor authentication, showing the segment's continued rotation through both celebrity references and everyday irritations.

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