Patti Smith Recalls Hiding Behind a Door While Meeting the Pope

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Patti Smith talked about an encounter with the Pope, her resistance to being labeled a musician, and the story behind the paperback cover of her memoir Bread of Angels during an extended appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

Smith described the experience of meeting the Pope as joyful, recounting a moment in which she hid behind a door during the encounter. She also used the conversation to explain why she does not see herself primarily as a musician, offering her own perspective on how she approaches her work and identity.

Much of the sit-down centered on Bread of Angels, with Smith walking through the reasoning behind the image chosen for the book's paperback cover. The discussion gave viewers insight into the decision-making that shaped how the memoir is presented in its latest edition.

Smith's appearance mixed personal reflection with details about her writing, touching on both the papal meeting and her ongoing relationship to music and memoir as distinct forms of expression.

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