Video: Watch the SELLING SUNSET Season 7 Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for the new season of Selling Sunset. The season is set to launch on November 3.

The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return for S7 with a brand new office, sleek penthouse listings and personality clashes— and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. In this cutthroat LA market, reputation is everything.

The cast includes Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, and Brett and Jason Oppenheim.

The series is executive produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Kristofer Lindquist, Skyler Wakil, and Jason Oppenheim.

Watch the trailer for the new season of Selling Sunset here: