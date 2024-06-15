Video: Watch a Trailer for I KISSED A BOY, Now Streaming Only On Hulu

All 8 episodes are now streaming on Hulu.

By: Jun. 15, 2024
Watch a trailer for I KISSED A BOY, now streaming on Hulu, here!

The path to love is never straight. Pop goddess Dannii Minogue plays Cupid in the UK's first ever gay dating show. No small talk, no swiping - it's all about the first kiss.  

Get ready for the UK's first ever gay dating show, where the path to love is never straight. It's loud, it's proud…and it all starts with a kiss. Fly in pop icon Dannii Minogue to play Cupid, and it's the party you do not want to miss.

10 single guys are matched up, and meet for the first time… with a kiss. No small talk. No messages. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry straight away. Will it be a polite peck? Or a passionate snog? And ultimately, will that first kiss lead to love? 

I Kissed a Boy is packed with explosive drama, gripping cliffhangers and powerful untold stories – from coming out in a strict religious family, to the pressures of body image in the gay dating scene, to navigating self-acceptance, sex and first same sex relationships. 

Serving joy, entertainment and a sparkling soundtrack full of gay anthems, I Kissed a Boy is the ground-breaking show that will celebrate the queer community and invites all viewers to join the party. 



