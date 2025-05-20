Video: Watch a Clip From Jaron Lockridge's New Film BETRAY: THIRST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In his latest thriller, Betray: Thirst, writer/director Jaron Lockridge delivers another sharp-edged entry in his growing anthology series. Now available on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime, the film dives deep into obsession, ambition, and lines that are crossed in the name of desire. Watch a new clip from the film now.

Returning with the same thematic bite from his first anthology installment, Lockridge explores betrayal through an intimate, high-stakes legal lens. The film follows a respected attorney whose moral compass begins to falter when he crosses a dangerous line with a new client, risking everything he's worked for. Betray: Thirst stars Kenon Walker, famously known as the Duck Master at Memphis's iconic Peabody Hotel.

"At its core, this film is a conversation starter. It explores the weight of our choices and the ripple effects they have on those we love," says Lockridge. "My hope is that audiences walk away not just entertained, but reflecting on their own relationships-on how we can better understand, communicate, and support one another in the face of life's most challenging moments."

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!