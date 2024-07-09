Video: Watch Trailer for THE SUPREMES AT EARL'S ALL YOU CAN EAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The trailer for Searchlight and Hulu's The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat has been released. The movie features several stage alums, including the central trio Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Sanaa Lathan.

The movie follows this trio of best friends (Aduba, Ellis-Taylor, Lathan) known as “The Supremes” who, for decades, have weathered life’s storms together through marriage and children, happiness and blues. Now, as heartbreak and illness stir up the past and threaten to destroy their friendship, Odette, Barbara Jean, and Clarice see their bond put to the test as they go through their most challenging times yet.

Ellis-Taylor was recently seen in 2023's The Color Purple, where she played the role of Mama. Aduba was last seen on Broadway in 2021, when she starred in Lynn Nottage's play Clyde's, winning a Tony Award for her performance. Lathan was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the 2004 production of A Raisin in the Sun, alongside Audra McDonald. She reprised her role in the 2008 film adaptation.

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, based on the New York Times best-selling novel by Edward Kelsey Moore, is directed by Tina Mabry with a script by Mabry and Cee Marcellus.

The film will be released on August 23, 2024 on Hulu. Watch the trailer!

Photo Credit: Dana Hawley, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Comments