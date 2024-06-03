Video: Watch Trailer for OUTSTANDING: A COMEDY REVOLUTION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has just debuted the first trailer for Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution, the first feature length documentary to explore the history of queer stand up comedy. The film will premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Friday, June 7th before its Netflix debut on June 18th.

The documentary considers the importance of LGBTQ+ stand up as a driver of social change over the past five decades, actively reflecting and challenging cultural norms and values. Ultimately, the film reveals that queer comedians — whether they intended to or not — helped change the world, one joke at a time.

Outstanding: A Comedy REVOLUTION combines interviews, memorable stand up performances, archival materials, and verité footage featuring top LGBTQ+ comedians including Lily Tomlin, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Hannah Gadsby, Tig Notaro, Rosie O'Donnell, Margaret Cho, Bob The Drag Queen, and Trixie Mattel, among others.

The documentary is written, directed, and executive-produced by Page Hurwitz. Other executive producers include Wanda Sykes, Katherine LeBlond, Brian Graden, Dave Mace, and LB Horschler.

Watch the trailer!

Comments