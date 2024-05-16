Video: Watch Trailer for New Documentary QUEER PLANET Narrated by Andrew Rannells

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has just released the trailer for the upcoming nature documentary Queer Planet, narrated by Tony-Award-winning actor Andrew Rannells.

Queer Planet traverses the world to uncover nature’s hidden LGBTQ+ community, witnessing extraordinary creatures and never-before-seen behaviors that shed new light on unconventional sexualities and genders in the natural world. Plus, scientists weigh in with the facts on what comes naturally in the animal world as it relates to sex and gender.

This first-of-its-kind nature documentary is narrated by Rannells and premieres exclusively on Peacock June 6, just in time for Pride month.

Rannells said, "We’ve all heard of gay penguins, but this film really opened my eyes to the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ behaviors across the natural world. And what could be more natural than being who you are? I’m excited to be part of Queer Planet, especially during Pride Month, and on Peacock, surely the most colorful and glamorous of all the streaming services.”



The scientists featured in the documentary include Bradley Trevor Greive (Author & Naturalist), Dr. Martin Stervander (Ornithologist), Dr. Christine Wilkinson (Biologist), Dr. Ross Brooks (Science Historian), Dr. Amy Parish (Primatologist), Antonia Forster (Biologist), Florence Schechter (Director, The Vagina Museum), Dr. Tim Cockerill (Entomologist), Dr. Patricia Kaishian (mycologist), Dr. Christopher Goatley (marine biologist) and Dr. Dan Edwards (Evolutionary Biologist).

