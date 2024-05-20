IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS, Starring Liam Neeson, Available on Digital This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that In the Land of Saints and Sinners, the action thriller with Liam Neeson, will be released on digital platforms on Tuesday, May 21.

Having left his dark past behind, retired hitman Finbar Murphy (Neeson) leads a quiet life in a remote coastal Irish town. But when a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, Finbar is drawn into a vicious game of cat and mouse, forcing him to choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors.

The film is directed by Robert Lorenz, with a screenplay by Mark Michael McNally & Terry Loane. Producers are Bonnie Timmermann, Philip Lee, Markus Barmettler, Kieran Corrigan, Geraldine Hughes, and, Terry Loane and executive producers are Robert Lorenz, James Demasi, Marc Jacobson, Marcel Gloor, Daniel Fluri, Adrian Grabe, Victor Hadida, Ehud Bleiberg, Nicholas Bennett, and Danny Dimbort.

In addition to Neeson, the cast includes Kerry Condon, Jack Gleeson with Colm Meaney and Ciarán Hinds.

Watch an extended preview below:

Comments