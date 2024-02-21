Video: Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion trailer is here.

Host Andy Cohen joins Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Annemarie Wiley, as they reunite to hash out the biggest topics of season 13.

The trailer kicks off with Kemsley alleging that Richards tried to "silence" her with a text message sent before the reunion. Richards is questioned about the state of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, touching on him holding hands with his DANCING WITH THE STARS partner and her speculated relationship with Morgan Wade.

Kathy Hilton, who previously appeared as a friend on two seasons of the show, also makes an appearance, seemingly to discuss the state of her relationship with Richards and her fallout with Jayne and former cast member Lisa Rinna.

The feud between Beauvais and Kemsley continues, as Minkoff and Wiley touch on their season-long argument.

Towards the end of the trailer, Stracke seems to suffer from a medical emergency, with professionals surrounding her on set.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Finale airs on Bravo tonight at 8/7c and streams next day on Peacock. The three-part reunion kicks off next week.

Watch the reunion trailer here:

Part 1: Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In the midst of shocking headlines and hurt feelings, the diamonds of Beverly Hills come face-to-face for a tense reunion. Kyle addresses Erika’s past comment about wanting Andy to “eviscerate” her on the couch. Dorit confronts Kyle about an ominous text message she received and the current state of their “close” friendship.

Garcelle challenges Dorit and attempts to burst her bubble in order to get through to her. Annemarie swallows her pride when she apologizes to Sutton, but Crystal proves to be her most difficult patient yet.

Part 2: Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion continues as Sutton and Kyle’s issues come to a head, jeopardizing their friendship like never before. The moment the conversation turns to Sutton’s finances post-divorce, Annemarie offers her opinion on the situation.

When Dorit addresses rumors about her marriage and reveals details on her latest robbery to the women, Garcelle finds herself in the hot seat for her questionable comments. As Erika celebrates her victorious comeback, she realizes that Crystal isn’t so quick to let go of her past.

Part 3: Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The reunion concludes with a surprise appearance from familiar face Kathy Hilton, whose presence draws mixed reactions from the ladies. Kyle recounts their difficult road to reconciliation and what it took to work through past wounds with her sister. Emotions continue to run high when Kyle opens up to the group about her troubled marriage.

Faced with tough questions about her separation and the state of her friendship with a famous country singer, it becomes clear to the women that Kyle’s future hangs in the balance.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is produced by Evolution Media, an Amazon MGM Studios company, for Bravo with Alex Baskin, Darren Ward, Maryam Jahanbin, Joe Kingsley and Brian McCarthy serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.