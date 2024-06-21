Video: Watch Kylie Cantrall in New Clip From DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







"Red,” the latest single from the upcoming music-driven Disney Original movie "Descendants: The Rise of Red," is available now on DisneyMusicVEVO. The music video, from the fourth installment to the mega-hit "Descendants" franchise, was also released today via DisneyMusicVEVO.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” follows the story of Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora), and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella (Brandy). The tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon and polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces to stop her. “Descendants: The Rise of Red” premieres Friday, July 12 exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore on Friday, Aug. 9, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.

A preview of the movie’s opening musical sequence - the heart-pumping “Red” features Kylie Cantrall as titular character ‘Red’ as she creates chaos in the kingdom of Wonderland. Kylie Cantrall will perform “Red” live as part of “NerdNite” at Vidcon in Anaheim on Friday, June 28th. A dance tutorial for the song, choreographed by Kelly Sweeney in partnership with Millennium Dance Complex, will be released leading into the film’s premiere.

The “Red” single is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms, and on the Official Descendants Playlist HERE. The soundtrack from the film is now available for pre-order and pre-add on Walt Disney Records.

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” is executive produced by Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer. The movie is choreographed by Ashley Wallen (“The Greatest Showman”) with a score by Torin Borrowdale (“Searching”). The production design is by Mark Hofeling, with Declan Quinn serving as the director of photography. Katie Ennis is the editor. Co-executive producers include Mahita P. Simpson and Jennifer Phang, and Wendy S. Williams is producer. Costume design is by Julia Caston and Emilio Sosa.

Comments