Video: THE KING OF KINGS Sets Theatrical Release Date; New Trailer Revealed

Angel Studios has added THE KING OF KINGS to its 2025 slate, releasing on April 11, 2025 exclusively in theaters, just in time for Holy Week and Easter. Inspired by Charles Dickens’ short story ‘The Life of Our Lord,’ the film is created by South Korea’s Mofac Animation and is the directorial debut by Seong-ho Jang (JOINT SECURITY AREA).

“As billions around the world observe Holy Week, THE KING OF KINGS will launch in theaters on April 11,” said Jared Geesey, Chief Distribution Officer for Angel Studios. “With its star-studded cast and stunning animation, THE KING OF KINGS has captured the hearts of the Angel Guild, and we are honored to open it at Easter as part of our 2025 slate.”

Charles Dickens wrote the short story “The Life of Our Lord,” and he read it yearly to his family as a Christmas tradition, yet the writing was largely unknown until it was published in 1934, six decades after Dickens’ death. The story follows Dickens, his son Walter, and their cat Willa as they become immersed in the story of Jesus.

After seeing that the film was an Angel-sized project, the producers and their original distributor, Blue Harbor Entertainment, brought the project to Angel Studios, knowing the partnership would be a perfect fit and a strategic move.

“This project has been a passion project of mine for nearly a decade,” shared Seong-ho Jang, director of The KING of Kings. “I am so excited to bring it to the world, and Angel is the ideal partner to take this film to the market on a global scale.”

THE KING OF KINGS stars THE VOICE talent of Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh (BELFAST), Academy Award-nominee Uma Thurman (PULP FICTION), Pierce Brosnan (TOMORROW NEVER DIES), Golden Globe winner Oscar Isaac (EX MACHINA), Mark Hamill (STAR WARS), Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (BLACK PANTHER), Academy Award-winner Ben Kingsley (GANDHI), and Roman Griffin Davis (JOJO RABBIT).

The screenplay is by Jang and Rob Edwards (THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), with Cinematography by Woo-hyung Kim (THE LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL). Producers include Jang and Kim. Blue Harbor Entertainment will receive an ‘in association with’ credit on the film.

Comments