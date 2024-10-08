Video: Pierce Brosnan Stars in THE LAST RIFLEMAN Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE LAST RIFLEMAN, a heartwarming WWII veteran drama starring Pierce Brosnan, will release in theaters and Digital / On Demand on November 8th. The film is directed by Terry Loane and written by Kevin Fitzpatrick, also stars Clémence Poésy, John Amos, Ian McElhinney and Desmond Eastwood.

It is produced by Katy Jackson and John Leslie from Wee Buns (Zoo). It is co-produced by Jacqueline Kerrin and Dominic Wright from Ripple World Pictures (Never Grow Old). Oscar nominee Mark Huffam (The Martian), Kevin Jackson (Zoo), Nick Leese, Eloise Singer (Rare Beasts) and Tommy Curran are executive producing.



Inspired by a true story, Brosnan plays Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran living in a care home in Northern Ireland who has just lost his wife. On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, he decides to escape his care home and embarks on a journey to France to pay his final respects.



"We're thrilled to bring this heartwarming and poignant story of a war veteran to audiences in the U.S. We're confident this crowd-pleasing true story will have universal appeal across the whole country." said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.

