Video: Peacock Releases Trailer for Gary Coleman Documentary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peacock has released the trailer for the new documentary Gary, which explores the fascinating life and mysterious death of beloved child actor, Gary Coleman. Through exclusive interviews with fellow actor, Todd Bridges, former managers, his estranged parents and Coleman’s ex-wife, the film details his rise to international fame as the child star of Diff’rent Strokes and the dark sides of his personal life off camera.

The 90-minute documentary, GARY sheds a new light on the star’s life and explores the controversy surrounding his tragic death at the age of 42. Viewers will get insight into Coleman’s lifelong illness and depression, his financial troubles, tumultuous marriage, and his heartbreaking demise.

The documentary is directed by Robin Dashwood and executive produced by Louise Norman, Tom Sheahan, Steve Boettcher, and Mike Trinklein.

Gary is streaming August 29th on Peacock.

Comments