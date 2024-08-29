Video: New Trailer for Restaurant Documentary from SOUTH PARK Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sweet Relief In association with MTV Documentary Films has announced the Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award-winning ¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! will screen at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival on Sunday, September 1st. From the producers of the Emmy®-nominated Six Days to Air, ¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR! ​​tracks the rise, fall and revival of the beloved Colorado landmark Casa Bonita by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Casa Bonita opened in 1974 in an unassuming strip mall. The massive “Disneyland of Mexican restaurants” is an Old West and Acapulco-inspired fever dream made famous by its indoor waterfall, cliff divers, and haunted caves. The restaurant was featured in a classic 2003 episode of South Park. When Trey and Matt learn that Casa Bonita might close its doors for good, they attempt to preserve a crumbling piece of their childhood and Denver history.

¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor! will open theatrically on September 6th in Denver with a subsequent rollout in select U.S. cities, including New York and Los Angeles, on September 13th. It will have its streaming debut on Paramount+ this Fall.

¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor! is directed by Arthur Bradford, produced by Jennifer Ollman. P.H. O’Brien is Director of Photography. Chad Beck (ACE), Devin Concannon and Paul Frost are editors, Bradford and Keith Pizzi are executive producers. Afshin Beyzaee and Vernon Chatman are co-executive producers.

THEATRICAL DATES & LOCATIONS:

Friday, September 6th:

Denver, CO: Alamo Sloans Lake

Friday, September 13th:

New York, NY: Alamo Brooklyn, Alamo Lower Manhattan

Los Angeles, CA: Alamo Downtown LA

Austin, TX: Alamo South Lamar

Boston, MA: Alamo Seaport

Chicago, IL: Alamo Wrigleyville

Minneapolis, MN: The Main Cinema

Nashville, TN: Belcourt Theater

San Antonio, TX: Alamo Park North

St. Louis, MO: Alamo City Foundry

About Casa Bonita:

Casa Bonita is an iconic Mexican-themed restaurant and entertainment mecca in Lakewood, Colorado. Known as the Greatest Restaurant in the World™, the category-defining concept is an incomparable experience that features dining in the midst of a 30-foot-tall indoor waterfall, cliff divers, puppeteers, magicians, and a mystical cast of characters. Casa Bonita celebrated its 50th anniversary shortly after its soft re-opening in May 2023. Since then, Casa has served over 400,000 people and has continued to embrace the Denver community, as well as its growing global fan-base.

Comments