Video: Netflix Shares WITH LOVE, MEGHAN Series Trailer

Netflix has debuted the first trailer for With Love, Meghan, the new series premiering on January 15, 2025. This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.

In the show, Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.

Directed by Michael Steed, guests include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and additional acclaimed chefs and special friends.

