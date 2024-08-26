Video: Netflix Sets Release Date for Deon Cole's Third Special, Releases Sneak Peek

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back for his third Netflix comedy special, recorded from the Netflix Is a Joke Fest in LA, Deon Cole recalls the telltale signs of aging, bedroom mishaps, dating deal-breakers and much more. The special is directed by Ryan Polito, with Deon Cole, Kirsten Ames, and John Irwin serving as executive producers. Deon Cole: OK, Mister, premieres globally on Netflix on September 17.

﻿DEON COLE is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can currently be seen in the title role of BET+’s series, AVERAGE JOE, from McG, which Netflix just added to its library. Average Joe has garnered incredible reviews from Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, he can be seen in Blitz Bazawule's critically acclaimed remake of THE COLOR PURPLE, the film scored 16 nominations at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, winning 11, including Outstanding Motion Picture. Previous to that, Deon starred in Jeymes Samuel’s THE HARDER THEY FALL for Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield. Deon was featured in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s YOU PEOPLE for Netflix, acting opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy. Deon will next be seen in THE MADNESS, a political drama-thriller for Netflix, starring Colman Domingo.

Deon is best known as Charlie on ABC’s BLACK-ISH and Freeform’s GROWNISH. For his role on BLACK-ISH, Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times in a row at the 2020,2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel “DJ” Tanner on the TBS comedy ANGIE TRIBECA opposite Rashida Jones. Additionally, Deon was featured in the Ice Cube led BARBERSHOP series.

This is Deon’s third one-hour special for Netflix. Previous specials include: CHARLEEN'S BOY and COLE HEARTED. His first one-hour special, DEON COLE: COLE BLOODED SEMINAR was shot for Comedy Central. His stand-up documentary, WORKIN' IT OUT, debuted exclusively on Netflix is a Joke's Youtube channel, and has garnered 6 million views on social media, and 2.4 million views on Youtube alone.

Comments