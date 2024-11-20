Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for Upcoming Anthony Jeselnik Comedy Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the trailer for Anthony Jeselnik's new comedy special, Bones and All. In the special, Anthony Jeselnik celebrates 20 years of delivering witty, boundary-pushing comedy. Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All will premiere Tuesday, November 26 on Netflix. Directed by Bill Benz, the special is executive produced by Jeselnik, Christie Smith, Ally Engelberg, and Marc Lieberman.

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian, writer and producer who has found success on both television and the live stage. He is on his BONES AND ALL world tour, which will soon be released on Netflix on November 26th. His last Netflix stand-up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, received critical acclaim in 2019, with The New York Times calling it “ruthlessly funny” and Vulture describing it as “calculated and biting as ever.” Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS, an hour-long for Netflix and CALIGULA, an hour-long for Comedy Central, which followed his debut comedy album, SHAKESPEARE, for Comedy Central Records.

He is currently heard on his podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal.

Anthony was also the creator, host and producer of his series GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central. He has also memorably appeared on multiple roasts for the network, most notably THE ROAST OF DONALD TRUMP and THE ROAST OF CHARLIE SHEEN. He frequently appears on late-night shows, including KIMMEL, TONIGHT SHOW and CONAN, and was a writer and the first stand-up to appear on LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON.

