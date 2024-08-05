Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Edition of UNTOLD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released the trailer for the new edition of Untold, the critically acclaimed sports series, which is set to debut on August 20.

The series returns with three new stories, pulling back the curtain on epic tales from the wide (and wild) world of sports. From the shocking murder of former NFL MVP Steve “Air” McNair to the first ever sit-down with Connor Stalions at the center of the Michigan COLLEGE FOOTBALL sign-stealing scandal to the story of Hope Solo, a complicated icon of women’s soccer – these new stories go well BEYOND THE HEADLINES and upend what we thought we knew.

Premiering weekly, each character-driven story hinges on candid, intimate first-person accounts from those who lived it – to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, and triumph beneath the sweat. UNTOLD captures the excitement of Steve McNair and his Tennessee Titans’ run to the 2000 Super Bowl, as well as unanswered questions surrounding his 2009 murder. Connor Stalions, who gained notoriety in 2023 thanks to his central role in Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scheme, shares his side of the story that turned him into a viral villain and would forever change college football. And after two tumultuous decades in the public eye, U.S. soccer icon Hope Solo unpacks the unique mix of glory and scandal that accompanied her rise to a level of fame that transcended her sport.

Episode Release Dates

UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair - August 20

UNTOLD: Sign Stealer - August 27

UNTOLD: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer - September 3

Developed as a Documentary Series by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, the series is directed by Rodney Lucas and Taylor Ward, Micah Brown, and Nina Meredith.

Executive Producers include Chapman Way, Maclain Way; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Isabel San Vargas for Propagate; Ryan Duffy; LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Philip Byron, Jamal Henderson, Micah Brown and Jamie Elias for UNINTERRUPTED; Angus Wall for MakeMake.

