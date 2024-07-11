Video: Netflix Releases Teaser for THE PERFECT COUPLE With Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer for the new drama series The Perfect Couple.

Based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand, the series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle, and Jack Reynor. It will premiere globally on September 5, 2024, only on Netflix.

In The Perfect Couple, Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect.

The series is directed and executive produced by Susanne Bier with Jenna Lamia serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

