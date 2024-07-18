Video: Netflix Releases MATT RIFE: LUCID - A CROWD WORK SPECIAL Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Netflix has released the trailer for Matt Rife's new comedy special.

In Netflix's first-ever crowd work special, Matt gets up close and personal with his audience for a full hour of crowd work. Filmed at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, NC, it will premiere globally on Netflix on August 13, 2024.

Comedian/Actor/Producer Matt Rife has cemented himself as one of biggest stand ups in the world. He is selling-out theaters and arenas around the globe and is currently on his biggest tour to date.

Last fall, Rife sold out 4 shows at The Dolby Theater in Hollywood. In December 2023, Rife set a record at the Mohegan Sun Arena with five nights of consecutive sold out performances and this summer he became the youngest stand-up comedian to sell-out the Hollywood Bowl with over 17,000 tickets sold.

His current tour sold over 600,000 tickets in under 48 hours, to become one of the largest comedy tours in over 20 years. He joined Taylor Swift as the only other live act to break Ticketmaster’s website due to demand.

In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed through YouTube his first one-hour comedy special, "Only Fans". In April 2023, the comedian bet on himself again and self-released his second stand-up special, "Matthew Steven Rife" on YouTube. The special was taped in Austin, TX and is dedicated to his biggest role model, his grandfather Steven who had recently passed. Only a couple months later, Rife decided to release a crowd work special, Walking Red Flag on YouTube, which has amassed over 13 million views.

On November 15th, 2023, the comedian released his highly anticipated third stand-up special, Matt Rife: Natural Selection on Netflix, which garnered outstanding numbers including over 10.3 million views in its first two weeks and earning a Top 10 ranking in 42 countries including #1 in US, Canada, and South Africa. Natural Selection was one of the most viewed specials on Netflix for the second half of 2023. From the overwhelming success of his first Netflix special, Rife inked a two-special deal. The deal with Rife will include Netflix’s first ever crowd work special, set to release August 13th, 2024.

In addition to stand-up, he made his television debut on MTV’s WILD 'N Out as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of TRL and appearing on The Challenge. Other credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off The Boat, BET’s North Of The 10, NBC’s comedy competition show BRING THE FUNNY and Netflix’s That 90’s Show.

Comments