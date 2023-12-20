Video: Netflix Drops LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S. Season Two Trailer

The second season will premiere on January 19, 2024.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

Emmy® Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

The second season will premiere on January 19, 2024. Watch the trailer for the upcoming episodes below!

In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.

The series is executive produced by Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery.

Watch the new trailer here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Inside Netflixs GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More Photo
Photos: Inside Netflix's GOOD GRIEF Premiere With Dan Levy, Ruth Negga & More

Netflix hosted the World Premiere of the upcoming film GOOD GRIEF at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. Cast members in attendance included Daniel Levy (who also wrote, directed and produced the film), Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Arnaud Valois and Kaitlyn Dever. Check out the photos from the premiere now!

2
PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Drops One Day Early on Disney+ Photo
PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Drops One Day Early on Disney+

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place.

3
Costume Designers Guild Awards Announces Awards Timeline & Location Photo
Costume Designers Guild Awards Announces Awards Timeline & Location

The awards timeline and location have been announced for the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards. Celebrating excellence in film, television, short form costume design, and costume illustration, the annual CDGA ceremony will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at Neuehouse Hollywood. 

4
Ryan Gosling Drops Holiday Remix of Im Just Ken From BARBIE Photo
Ryan Gosling Drops Holiday Remix of 'I'm Just Ken' From BARBIE

Ryan Gosling has dropped three new remixes of 'I'm Just Ken' from the Barbie movie, including a festive holiday version! 'Ken the EP' features the original song, along with “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie),” “I’m Just Ken (In My Feelings Acoustic)” and “I’m Just Ken (Purple Disco Machine Remix).” Listen now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series TrailerVideo: Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Video: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo VentimigliaVideo: Watch LAND OF BAD Trailer Starring Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe & Milo Ventimiglia
John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!John Legend, Anthony Hamilton & More to Perform on PBS' GOSPEL LIVE!
Photos: Inside the NIGHT COURT Holiday Special With John LarroquettePhotos: Inside the NIGHT COURT Holiday Special With John Larroquette

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central WONKA
& JULIET
I NEED THAT