Video: Netflix Drops LOVE ON THE SPECTRUM U.S. Season Two Trailer

Emmy® Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships.

The second season will premiere on January 19, 2024. Watch the trailer for the upcoming episodes below!

In its second season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.

The series is executive produced by Karina Holden and Cian O’Clery.

Watch the new trailer here: