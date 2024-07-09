Video: Netflix Debuts Trailer for SAVING BIKINI BOTTOM: THE SANDY CHEEKS MOVIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has dropped the first trailer for Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, a new movie based on the popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. The film will hit the streamer on August 2, 2024.

The movie follows Sandy and Spongebob (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence and Tom Kenny, respectively) as they try to save Bikini Bottom after its denizens are thrown into jeopardy when their home is suddenly scooped out of the ocean and held hostage at a Texas laboratory.

At the heart of this sinister plot is business tycoon Sue Nahmee (Wanda Sykes), who wants to transform the inhabitants of Bikini Bottom into Sea Pals — a mass-manufactured product line of cuddly toys.

Directed by Liza Johnson, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is the first of

two films from the SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS franchise coming to Netflix, with Plankton: The Movie premiering in 2025.

The cast also includes Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey Delisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Matty Cardarople.

The original series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. A musical spin-off premiered on Broadway in 2017 and went on to receive 12 Tony Award nominations.

