Video: Netflix Debuts Trailer for New Adam Sandler Comedy Special

Netflix has released the first trailer for Adam Sandler: Love You, the new comedy special from the actor and comedian, his first since 2018. The special is directed by Josh Safdie, who is making his comedy special directorial debut. Adam Sandler: Love You premieres globally on Netflix on August 27, 2024.
Adam Sandler: Love You is A Happy Madison production of Central Picture and is produced by Sandler, Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Dan Bulla, Carter Hambley, Brian Robinson, Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, Eli Thomas, and Perry Sachs.
Executive Producers include Barry Bernardi, Robert Digby, and John Irwin
