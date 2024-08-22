Video: Musical Animated Series LIZZIE WILDING: HEAVY METAL WEREWOLF Launches

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The streets of Grimstone are abuzz with the release of Lizzie Wilding: Heavy Metal Werewolf, the latest animated series from the Lil Thrashers Universe. Follow Lizzie Wilding, a headbanging were-pup, as she navigates the challenges of a new town, a new school, and some serious rage issues. Being the new kid is tough, but for Lizzie, it’s a supernatural struggle! As she tries to fit in, Lizzie battles an inner beast that won’t stay quiet, all while wondering—“is anyone even listening?” Watch the pilot episode now!

Lizzie Wilding: Heavy Metal Werewolf is the first release from the Lil Thrashers since their award-winning short film No Weenies Allowed. This debut from the Lil Thrashers universe earned six Best Animation awards at prestigious festivals, including NYC and Seattle Independent Film Festivals. Lizzie Wilding: Heavy Metal Werewolf boasts an ensemble cast with impressive backgrounds in film, television, and music. Featuring Broadway powerhouses Ashley Ware Jenkins and Derrick Davis as Ma and Pa Wilding, alongside Anastasia Baranova (Z Nation, Open Season 3) as the animated Principal Shelley. Real-life heavy metal icons Morgan Lander of Kittie and Eva Korman of Rolo Tomassi bring moody grit to their roles as Bela and Piper, with Arson Alfaro voicing the titular Lizzie. This mix of theatrical flair and heavy metal grit brings a unique energy to the series.

Lizzie is just one character in the monstrous world of Lil Thrashers - a group of young monsters, misfits, and mutants who live to thrash and thrash to live. Their regular haunt is the Catacombs, an underground rock club deep under the center of their hometown, Grimstone. They find strength in the thriving community of like-minded headbangers as they do their best to better themselves and make Grimstone a superior place to thrash.

Quote from series creator, James Poirier: After a year of working on Lizzie, I have become very attached to all these characters. It’s hard to not put yourself into every one of them. I love aggressive music. Metal, punk, and hardcore were a huge part of my youth and adulthood. It was a world that helped me find my own identity and become my own person to an extent. I think it became such a big part of my identity- so when I became a dad, and that became my identity, I wanted to share that stuff with my child and keep that part of my identity. But people look at you funny when you show up to the preschool blasting Necrophagist or something like that.

Despite its brutal exterior, I see metal as a catharsis - a healthy way to release toxic energy - which we all have bubbling up at some point or another. And despite its reputation, I think the metal and punk scene has only got better and more inclusive over the years. It's a good place for anyone to come together, have some fun, and support each other.

Music is at the heart of Lizzie Wilding: Heavy Metal Werewolf. A 3-song EP featuring tracks from the pilot episode will drop on all streaming platforms this Fall.

About Lil Thrashers and Lizzie Wilding

Lil Thrashers was created by James Poirier of Lazers Lab, inspired by his love of cartoons and heavy metal—a match made in hell! James learned many of his most valuable life lessons from playing in bands over the years. Now, as a dad, he created Lil Thrashers to share those lessons and passions with his young son. The goal of Lil Thrashers is to capture the essence of the heavy metal scene—the kinship of playing music with fellow weirdos who truly ‘get you’—while embracing the silliness and fun that we all indulge in, even when we’re trying to be super serious.

Joining James as producers on Lizzie Wilding: Heavy Metal Werewolf are noted musician, photographer, and filmmaker Jesse Korman (Separation, The Kill Room, The Number 12 Looks Like You), Broadway icon Derrick Davis (Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King), and Rich Nardo of Flux88 Studios.

