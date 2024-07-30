Video: J.K. Simmons and Mena Massoud in Trailer for New Sci-Fi Fantasy SPACEMAN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Press Play Films has announced their newest film, SPACEMAN.

Written and directed by emerging visionary filmmaker Dan Abramovici, the film stars Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Being the Ricardos, Red One), Mena Massoud (Aladdin, The Royal Treatment) and Trevor Copp (Bulfinch’s Mythology). Watch the trailer now!

SPACEMAN is mix of sci fi, fantasy, and coming-of-age, combining elements of classic Hollywood, a la Chaplin and Keaton, with cutting-edge practical effects, in a film that brings to mind classic works by Michel Gondry and Baz Luhrmann.

SPACEMAN is produced by Ali Mashayekhi (The Last King, Evolving Vegan), Mena Massoud, and Dan Abramovici.

SPACEMAN uses mime, stop motion, classic animation, and theatrical elements, to explore one artist's loss of creative passion and his journey to get it back. Allied with his passion (Mena Massoud), Spaceman (Trevor Copp) has to travel through the looking glass, and battle his imposter syndrome (J.K. Simmons), in order to truly see himself once more.

The film is an exploration of identity, artistic passion, and the fragile nature of human connection. It weaves themes of self-discovery, mental health, and the pursuit of dreams.

“My hope is to blur the lines between the tangible and the ephemeral. By delving into Spaceman’s subconscious we are able to explore the cathartic nature of artistic creation and the ways in which it can offer a sense of purpose, as well as the danger and risk to one’s sense of self.” Said Abramovici.

“Spaceman is a unique film in many ways, including it being highly commercially viable while staying true to its artistic integrity. It’s a movie that audiences all over the world will relate to on so many levels.” Said Mashayekhi.

J.K. Simmons has appeared in a diverse range of projects spanning from motion pictures, television and the stage on and off-Broadway. He won the 2015 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of merciless jazz instructor, ‘Fletcher’ in Sony Pictures Classics’ “Whiplash.” His performance in the film also garnered him a Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Globe, Independent Spirit Award and BAFTA Award, as well as many critics’ group awards around the world. “Whiplash” premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and won the Dramatic Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize for Best Film. The film also garnered five Academy Award nominations including Best Picture. Simmons will next be seen in “The Union,” “Red One,” “SNL 1975,” and “Juror #2.”

Mena got his first big break starring in ABC Spark & Teen Nick's mystery-drama television series "Open Heart" as "Jared Malik." After several years of acting in high-profile television and film projects, Massoud went on to star as "Tarek Kassar" in the highly-anticipated series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan". He is best known for playing the role of "Aladdin" in the Disney live-action remake of "Aladdin," directed by Guy Ritchie. After leading "Aladdin" to the highly coveted $1 Billion Dollar mark at the box office, Massoud went on to star in Netflix's "The Royal Treatment" which became its #1 film worldwide for several weeks in a row in 2022.

