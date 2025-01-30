Video: IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR IN CINEMA Concert Film Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The official trailer for the IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR in CINEMA has been unveiled. After traveling to 19 countries during their first world tour in 2024, IVE (AN YUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANG WONYOUNG, LIZ, LEESEO) made a triumphant return to the KSPO DOME in Seoul for an encore performance of their “SHOW WHAT I HAVE” concert. On Wednesday, February 26 and Saturday, March 1, 2025, fans in select countries worldwide can experience the dreamlike excitement of IVE's world tour on the big screen.

Capturing the energy and the emotion of the concert, this thrilling film features a rich set-list filled with hit songs with dazzling stage performances, candid band interviews, and exclusive behind-the-scenes videos. This is a special opportunity to dive into IVE for the first time or to relive special memories from the live concert. Watch a performance clip of “Kitsch” from the film below

ABOUT IVE:

‘Gen MZ’s WANNA-BE ICON’ IVE (ANYUJIN, GAEUL, REI, JANG WONYOUNG, LIZ, LEESEO) ranked first on the domestic music program just seven days after the debut of their first song ‘ELEVEN’ (13 award wins) which was released on December 1, 2021. In April 2022, they released their second single ‘LOVE DIVE’ (10 award wins) which also topped the charts in Korea, and ‘After LIKE (14 award wins)’ which made IVE a ‘Million Seller’ for the first time. These 3 title songs gave IVE a total of 37 award wins across various Korean music shows.

In 2022, IVE won Best New Artist for their debut song ‘ELEVEN’ and Best Song of The Year (Grand Prize) for ‘LOVE DIVE’ at the Melon Music Awards. They also won Song of the Year (Grand Prize) at the 2022 MAMA Awards and 2022 Asia Artist Awards, Digital Song of The Year (Grand Prize) at the 37th Golden Disk Awards, and Best Song Award at the 32nd Seoul Music Awards. At the Golden Disk Awards, which has been running for 37 years, IVE made history by receiving the Rookie Artist of the Year Award, the main award for Digital Song of the Year, and the Grand Award for Digital Song Division. In addition, IVE’s Executive Producer and Vice President of Starship Entertainment, Hyun Joo Seo, was also honored with receiving the Producer Award at two award shows.

In 2023, IVE’s first full-length album sold more than 1.1 million copies in the first week and their title songs ‘Kitsch’ and ‘I AM’ went on to win 11 awards domestically (‘Kitsch’ 2 wins / ‘I AM’ 9 wins), sweeping various major music charts in Korea. has sold more than 1.6 million copies and became a ‘Million Seller’ for the third consecutive time. Title tracks ‘Baddie’, ‘Off The Record’, and ‘Either Way’ have shown their strength by making their way into the top of the Korean charts.

