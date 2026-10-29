Video: IT GETS WORSE Trailer From Leo Reich, Paramount+

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Paramount+ has shared a new trailer for IT GETS WORSE, the comedy series created by and starring Leo Reich. The footage follows three friends who have just been evicted from their flat as they move through dead-end jobs, chaotic love lives and worsening mental health, with the trailer framing their situation bluntly: after wondering whether things might improve, the answer offered is that it does not.

Reich serves as creator and executive producer of the series and also stars, appearing alongside Emily Fairn, known for House of Guinness, and Olive Gray, known for Halo. Sean Delaney, known for Killing Eve, also stars among the main cast.

The series includes guest appearances from Lena Dunham and Andrew Scott. IT GETS WORSE is produced by A24 and consists of six episodes set to premiere November 6 on the Paramount+ Premium Plan.

According to the series' setup, the three central characters have no money, no direction and no clear plan for improving their circumstances, with the trailer centering on their attempts to hold onto their friendship as their lives continue to unravel. Additional details on the cast and premiere were previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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