Video: Gabriel Byrne as Playwright Samuel Beckett in Trailer for DANCE FIRST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Magnolia Pictures has released the trailer for Dance First, the upcoming film about playwright and literary figure Samuel Beckett.

Beckett lived a life of many parts: Parisian bon vivant, WWII Resistance fighter, Nobel Prize-winning playwright, philandering husband, recluse. But despite all the adulation that came his way, he was a man acutely aware of his own failings. Titled after Beckett's famous ethos Dance first, think later, the film is a sweeping account of the life of this 20th-century icon.

The cast includes Tony Award-nominated actor Gabriel Byrne as Beckett who stars alongside Fionn O'Shea, Aidan Gillen, Maxine Peake, and Sandrine Bonnaire.

The film will open theatrically on August 9th at the Angelika Film Center in New York City and at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Los Angeles. It will be available digitally on August 16th.

Photo Credit: Magnolia Pictures

Comments