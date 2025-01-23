Video: Forest Whitaker Stars in First Teaser for GODFATHER OF HARLEM Season 4

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premium network MGM+ has released a first-look teaser for Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, coming to the linear and streaming service on April 13, 2025.

From Chris Brancato, creator of Narcos and Hotel Cocaine, Season 4 stars Academy® Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, alongside Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco, and Erik Palladino, and introduces Frank Lucas portrayed by Daytime Emmy® Award-winning actor Rome Flynn. The first three seasons are currently available to stream on MGM+.

In Season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.

Produced by 20th Television, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith, Ray Quinlan, Michael Panes, and Stephen Schiff, with Swizz Beatz serving as executive music producer.

About MGM+:

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of exclusive original series and docuseries, current movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices. MGM+ is a destination for premium content, with original series including sci-fi horror series FROM, Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem, the Western adventure Billy the Kid, and upcoming mystery Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue and horror thriller The Institute, along with cinematic dramatic series Rogue Heroes, Belgravia, and War of the Worlds.

The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including the critically acclaimed In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, Hollywood Black, and The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood. Premium movies are also available, including Gladiator II, Blink Twice, Challengers, IF, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning, The Beekeeper, American Fiction, and Mean Girls.

