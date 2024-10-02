Video: FX Releases 'Symphony of Screams' to Celebrate GROTESQUERIE Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of the premiere of FX’s Grotesquerie, FX has officially released the first-ever “Symphony of Screams,” a brand new composition harvested from the screams from fans who were anxiously awaiting the new 10-part series from executive producer Ryan Murphy. The work of horrific art, composed by Grammy® Award-winning producer Blake Slatkin (​​Sam Smith, SZA, Charli XCX), is now out on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes in addition to social media – YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. The first two episodes of FX’s Grotesquerie are now streaming on Hulu.

To collect the ghastly notes needed for the first-of-its-kind “Symphony of Screams,” FX deployed in-person scream chambers in some of the nation’s top cities on Friday, the 13th of September, in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York. Once fans entered the chamber, they surrendered their screams in fright of FX’s newest horror drama, Grotesquerie, for a chance to be featured in the symphony. A nationwide “call-to-scream” was also deployed on social where fans uploaded their screams to Instagram and TikTok with the hashtags #SymphonyOfScreams and #GrotesquerieFX for a chance to be included.

The track’s release follows immersive dining events in New York City and Los Angeles called “The Feast,” which enticed fans to feed into the series’ dark cravings and get a taste of what awaits this season featuring horrific delights.

Visit FXNetworks.com for more info. FX’s Grotesquerie “Symphony of Screams” and “The Feast” campaigns are created by FX in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency.

ABOUT FX’s GROTESQUERIE

In Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode drama series Grotesquerie for FX, a series of heinous crimes have unsettled a small community. “Detective Lois Tryon” feels these crimes are eerily personal, as if someone—or something—is taunting her. At home, Lois grapples with a strained relationship with her daughter, a husband in long-term hospital care and her own inner demons. With no leads and unsure of where to turn, she accepts the help of “Sister Megan,” a nun and journalist with the Catholic Guardian. Sister Megan, with her own difficult past, has seen the worst of humanity, yet she still believes in its capacity for good. Lois, on the other hand, fears the world is succumbing to evil. As Lois and Sister Megan string together clues, they find themselves ensnared in a sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers.

The series stars Niecy Nash-Betts as “Detective Lois Tryon,” Courtney B. Vance as “Marshall Tryon,” Lesley Manville as “Nurse Redd,” Micaela Diamond as “Sister Megan,” Nicholas Alexander Chavez as “Father Charlie,” Raven Goodwin as “Merritt Tryon” and Travis Kelce. Written and created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, Grotesquerie is directed by Max Winkler, Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall and Elegance Bratton. The show is executive produced by Murphy, Woodall, Baitz, Baken, Winkler, Nash-Betts, Vance, Peter Liguori, Nissa Diederich, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson. It is produced by 20th Television.

