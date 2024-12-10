Video: FRIENDS Competition Series Hosted by Whitney Cummings Drops Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the global phenomenon Friends with the premiere of FAST FRIENDS, a Friends fan competition special hosted by comedian Whitney Cummings, debuting THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19 on Max. New episodes of the four-part game show will debut subsequent Thursdays through January 9.

Filmed at The FRIENDS Experience: THE ONE in New York City, FAST FRIENDS takes place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to THE TEST with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of The Ultimate Fast Friends Champion.

FAST FRIENDS is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. The new four-part game show is executive produced by Dan Sacks, Bridgette Theriault, and Dan Norris. Richard Burgio serves as co-executive producer.

