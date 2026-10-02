DARK MATTER Podcast: Composer Mac Quayle Breaks Down Season 2's 'World X' Score

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Dark Matter: The Official Podcast released its latest episode, titled 'What the Universe is Made Of (With Mac Quayle),' centering on the arrival of World X, a development the hosts describe as a turning point that changes everything for Season 2. Hosts Blake and Jacque walk through the revelations tied to World X and how they reshape the direction of the new season, while composer Mac Quayle discusses the process of building the show's musical identity.

The episode also brings in science communicator Kalpana Pot, who explores the quantum concepts that underpin the series' premise. Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, with the show built around the idea of a road not taken. Season one followed Edgerton's Jason Dessen, a physicist abducted into an alternate version of his own life, forcing him to navigate a disorienting set of possible realities in an attempt to return home.

Season two picks up with the Dessens attempting to settle into a quieter existence in a new world, only for unimagined forces to upend that stability once again. The podcast's focus on World X suggests the season's plot continues to expand the show's multiverse structure established in its debut run.

The series also stars Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel. A recent BWW story detailed a Season 2 scene in which Jason discovers he is not alone in his new world, a moment that threatens the fragile stability he has just found.

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