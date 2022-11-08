Video: CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD Drops Official Trailer

Oh Canada! World of Wonder REVEALED TODAY THE LINEUP of extra special guests joining Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor at the judges table on the all-new WOW Presents Plus series, Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World.

Along with the illustrious guest panel, we are proud to welcome The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, to the show. The Prime Minister's visit marks the first time a world leader has made an appearance on Canada's Drag Race.

Also REVEALED TODAY is the much-anticipated, full-length series trailer, highlighting the special guests and sizzling runway looks featured on Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World. The series premieres Friday, Nov. 18 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, on WOW Presents Plus

Guest judges for the first-ever installation of Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World are:

While Canada acts as host nation, in every episode of Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World it's each queen for herself. Queens' talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned. Throughout this journey, the queens share their personal struggles and successes and showcase the importance of celebrating everyone's Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent.

As recently announced, the nine international drag queens set to compete on Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World are: Anita Wigl'it; Icesis Couture; Kendall Gender; Ra'Jah O'Hara; Rita Baga; Silky Nutmeg Ganache; Stephanie Prince; Vanity Milan; and Victoria Scone.

In association with Crave, Canada's Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World is produced by Blue Ant Studios. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul Charles serves as Executive Producer. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Michael Kot, Betty Orr, Michelle Mama, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Yette Vandendam. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming. Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming, and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

