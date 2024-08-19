Video: Bravo Shares THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season 5 Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will return for season five on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Returning this season are housewives Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose. In addition, Mary Cosby rejoins as a housewife, bringing back her unfiltered opinions and expensive taste.

New housewife Bronwyn Newport arrives in couture with her over-the-top fashion and a sense of humor as sharp as the diamonds she wears. A longtime friend of Lisa Barlow, Bronwyn makes a SPLASH with the ladies with her outrageous, fabulous and confrontational style.

Two new friends enter the mix this season. Utah native and practicing Mormon Britani Bateman is a real estate developer, actress and accoladed singer in an on-again, off-again relationship. Britani is introduced to the women through her friend Heather, but bumps heads with a few of the ladies from the jump. Whitney’s friend Meili Workman has her hands full as a model with four young children and husband at home. Originally from California, Meili was raised LDS and moved to Utah to be more involved in the church, but ultimately decided that the faith was not for her.

Last season’s dramatic and shocking finale sky-rocketed into the zeitgeist with re-enactments from celebrity fans and quotes in a congressional hearing. In fact, last season saw an 18% jump in multi-platform viewership from the previous season, and the show’s first reunion episode brought in the highest audience in over two years.

The next Watch Party by Bravo heads to Salt Lake City and New York on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to give fans an advanced look at the highly anticipated season premiere. Tickets are on sale now for NYC here and SLC here.

Photo credit: Koury Angelo/Bravo

