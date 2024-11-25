Video: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the third episode of “Silo” season two, the gripping global hit drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels.

Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, the third episode of the ten-episode sophomore season will premiere early in advance of the holiday on Tuesday, November 26 exclusively on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode every Friday through January 17, 2025. Created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner, the series also stars Tim Robbins, Common, Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash and more.

In Episode 203, Bernard turns to Judge Meadows for help. Billings begins to wonder if he’s being lied to. Juliette finally meets the man in the vault.

“Silo” is the story of the last ten thousand people on Earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

In addition to Ferguson, “Silo” season two stars Tim Robbins, Common, series newcomer Steve Zahn, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie and Iain Glen.

“Silo” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios. The complete first season of “Silo” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

