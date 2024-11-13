Video: Anthony Hopkins Stars in First Trailer for Biblical Thriller MARY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the first trailer for Mary, the biblical drama centering on the life of religious figure Mary. The movie will be available on Netflix December 6.

Through Mary’s eyes, the coming-of-age epic tells the story of one of history’s most profound figures and the remarkable journey that led to the birth of Jesus. Chosen to bring the Messiah into the world, Mary (Noa Cohen) is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When KING Herod (Anthony Hopkins) orders a murderous hunt for her newborn baby, Mary and Joseph (Ido Tako), go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.

The cast also includes Stephanie Nur, Susan Brown, Ori Pfeffer, Eamon Farren, Hilla Vidor, Mili Avital, Gudmundur Thorvaldsson, Dudley O’Shaughnessy, Keren Tzur, Mehmet Kurtulus, and Mila Harris. Directed by DJ Caruso, Mary reveals a side of the icon never before seen or imagined.

The film has received investments and consultations with numerous religious figures, including the famous televangelist Joel Osteen, who previously said, "What drew me to this project was how the script represents a real breakthrough in the telling of Mary’s story. It draws the audience into her incredible journey in becoming one of the most influential women in all of history.”

