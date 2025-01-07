Video: Amanda Seyfried Learns Family Secret in FINDING YOUR ROOTS Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the Season 11 premiere of PBS's acclaimed series Finding Your Roots, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. guides Amanda Seyfried on an emotional journey into her ancestry. In a new clip, the actress learns a surprising and unsettling family secret about the death of her third great-grandfather. Watch the clip now ahead of the Season 11 premiere tonight on PBS.

Amanda Seyfried and eighteen other celebrity guests sit down with Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. in the new season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS to dive into their ancestral history and solve mysteries that have plagued their families. The series returns on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 PM ET on PBS.

Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Miserables along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015. She recently wrapped filming on a new musical film in which she will play religious leader Ann Lee.

