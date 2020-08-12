Vertical Enterprises Acquires Outfest Title BREAKING FAST

BREAKING FAST is a romantic comedy from first-time writer/director Mike Mosallam.

Vertical Entertainment has acquired the North American rights for BREAKING FAST, a romantic comedy from first-time writer/director Mike Mosallam which stars Haaz Sleiman (The Visitor), Michael Cassidy (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) and Amin El Gamal (Good Trouble).

The film, which premiered earlier this year at the CineQuest Film Festival and also played at Frameline44, will also screen at the upcoming Outfest Film Festival in Los Angeles. Vertical Entertainment plans to release the film in US theaters and on VOD early next year.

Set against the twinkling lights of West Hollywood, BREAKING FAST is a romantic comedy that follows Mo, a practicing Muslim still reeling from heartbreak. When an All-American guy named Kal offers to join him in his nightly Iftars --the traditional meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan-- meal after meal, the two start to discover they have more in common than meets the eye.

From Director Mosallam: "As a first-time feature film director, I'm incredibly excited to bring this film to audiences across the country with Vertical as our partner, as they share our passion for elevating vital and underrepresented stories."

The North American deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical Entertainment and by Noor Ahmed from Reder & Feig on behalf of the filmmakers.

BREAKING FAST was written and directed by Mike Mosallam; produced by Seth Hauer, Sarah Bazzi, Alex Lampsos, Davin Michaels, and Bay Dariz under his Minutehand Pictures banner; cinematography by Anka Malatynska; casting by Tineka Becker; edited by Mike Hugo; and composed by Omar Fadel.

