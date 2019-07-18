Val Kilmer, Rolling Roadshow and AFWA to Screen TOMBSTONE and TOP GUN

The Iceman cometh. Austin Food & Wine Alliance (AFWA) and Rolling Roadshow are bringing legendary actor Val Kilmer to Austin for two once-in-a-lifetime movie events. On Saturday, August 31st, Kilmer will be live and in person at J. Lorraine Ghost Town for a very special screening of TOMBSTONE, the 1993 Western anchored by his iconic portrayal of gunslinger Doc Holliday. Then on Sunday, September 1st, he'll be at Camp Mabry for a screening of one of the most popular action films of all time, TOP GUN.

Tickets to TOMBSTONE and TOP GUN are available now at rollingroadshow.com , including a very limited number of VIP meet-and-greet tickets.

"As someone who grew up in the '80s, it would be impossible for me to NOT be a massive Val Kilmer fan. From TOP SECRET to REAL GENIUS and then of course TOP GUN and TOMBSTONE and beyond, he's such a dynamic presence on screen. We're extremely excited to be partnering with Austin Food and Wine Alliance to bring him to Austin for these once in a lifetime movie parties," said Rolling Roadshow's Henri Mazza.

"We are thrilled to partner with an Austin original such as the Alamo Drafthouse to help produce incredible Rolling Roadshow experiences like these two Val Kilmer movie parties. We look forward to re-living these classic movie experiences while dining on some of Austin's best food trucks," said Mariam Parker, executive director of the Austin Food & Wine Alliance.

As Austin's premier culinary nonprofit, AFWA is dedicated to fostering awareness and innovation in the Central Texas food and beverage community. Proceeds from the Rolling Roadshows will support the Alliance's vibrant grant program for chefs, farmers, artisan producers, and nonprofits by funding projects focused on culinary innovation. Since 2012, AFWA has awarded $252,500 in grants to fund local culinary projects.

Both events will be full-fledged Movie Parties put on by Alamo Drafthouse, featuring props, pre-movie games, and much, much more. Each event will also have food trucks and full bars on hand.

TOMBSTONE

August 31, 2019 at 5:30pm

J. Lorraine Ghost Town

14219 Littig Rd

Manor, TX 78653

The sauciest gunslinger in history is moseying into Austin for a weekend of once-in-a-lifetime screenings you won't want to miss. Doc Holliday himself, Val Kilmer, will join us at the J. Lorraine Ghost Town on Saturday 8/31 for a fun-filled tribute to the most quotable Western ever made, TOMBSTONE. We'll have casino games set up in the saloon, as well as cap guns available for you to help take down the Red Sashes during the film.

TOP GUN

September 1, 2019 at 5:30pm

Camp Mabry

2200 W 35th St

Austin, TX 78703

The ultimate wingman is jetting into Austin for a weekend of once-in-a-lifetime screenings you won't want to miss. Val Kilmer will join us on Sunday 9/1 at Camp Mabry for a screening of the high-flying '80s classic TOP GUN. We'll have a bunch of fun activities set up before the screening to help all you Mavericks and Gooses (Geese?) satisfy your need for speed. So take the highway (MoPac) to the danger zone (Camp Mabry) and join us for an adrenaline-fueled evening with one of Hollywood's greatest stars.





Related Articles View More TV Stories