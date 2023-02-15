Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VILLE VALO (of H.I.M.) Brings 'Neon Noir' Tour to North America This Spring

Currently playing sold-out shows in Europe and the UK, Ville will return to the US with 31 shows this Spring.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The beloved voice of illustrious goth-rock sensation H.I.M., Finnish love-metal pioneer VILLE VALO has branched out since the band called it a career - etching a new line into the infamous Heartagram (literally) with his new solo project VV. The debut album, 'Neon Noir', was released on January 13 of this year, and Ville has begun a worldwide tour supporting his new opus!

Currently playing sold-out shows in Europe and the UK, Ville will return to the US with 31 shows this Spring, beginning March 31 in Philadelphia, PA, and concluding in New York City on May 9.

Ville shares, "As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again. Eventually, I decided to put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That's how VV and the album 'Neon Noir' was born."

He later adds, "I firmly believe 'Neon Noir' sprinkles some much-missed glitter all over modern-day doom and gloom. It's 12 lessons in RECKLESS abandon without spilling the red."

'Neon Noir' was released on Heartagram Records (distributed by Universal/Spinefarm) and features the singles "Loveletting", "Echolocate Your Heart", and the title track, "Neon Noir".

US Dates

3/31 - Theatre of the Living Arts, Philadelphia
4/1 - Theatre of the Living Arts, Philadelphia (sold out)
4/2 - Big Night Live, Boston
4/4 - Roxian Theater, Pittsburgh
4/5 - House of Blues, Cleveland
4/6 - St. Andrew's Hall, Detroit
4/8 - Bogart's, Cincinnati
4/9 - House of Blues, Chicago (sold out)
4/10 - House of Blues, Chicago
4/11 - Varsity Theater, Minneapolis
4/13 - The Summit Music Hall, Denver
4/14 - The Depot, Salt Lake City
4/16 - Ace of Spaces, Sacramento
4/17 - The Fillmore, San Francisco
4/18 - The Belasco, Los Angeles (sold out)
4/19 - The Belasco, Los Angeles
4/21 - House of Blues, Las Vegas
4/22 - House of Blues, San Diego
4/23 - The Van Buren, Phoenix
4/25 - House of Blues, Dallas
4/26 - Aztec Theatre, San Antonio
4/27 - House of Blues, Houston
4/28 - House of Blues, New Orleans
4/30 - House of Blues, Orlando
5/1 - REVOLUTION Live, Ft. Lauderdale
5/3 - Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta
5/4 - Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville
5/5 - The Underground, Charlotte
5/7 - The Fillmore, Silver Spring
5/8 - Irving Plaza, New York
5/9 - Irving Plaza, New York



