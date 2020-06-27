VIDEOS: Bill Maher Chats With John Bolton, Wes Moore, and James Carville on REAL TIME

Last night's episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER featured John Bolton, Wes Moore, and James Carville.

In his monologue, Bill recaps the top stories of the week, including President Trump's underwhelming Tulsa rally and Joe Biden's strong lead in the polls.

Later, former U.N. Ambassador and Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton tells Bill why he believes that President Trump is "not competent to be president."

In another segment, author Wes Moore and political strategist James Carville join Bill to discuss Joe Biden's promising lead in 2020 polls.

In his New Rule segment, Bill calls for an end to the shaming and canceling of people whose heart is in the right place on race issues, but DON'T get it exactly right on the first try.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You