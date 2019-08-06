VIDEO: YouTube Debuts Official Trailer For MICHELLE OBAMA'S COLLEGE PREP LEARNING PLAYLIST

From Youtube Originals comes the official trailer for "A Student's Guide to Your First Year of College."

Freshman year of college can be stressful, scary, and overwhelming for students. While there is no shortage of resources to help students get into college, we've found that it is difficult to find the tools needed to thrive during freshman year all in one place.

That is why Youtube Originals and NowThis teamed up to create a learning playlist called "A STUDENT'S GUIDE TO YOUR FIRST YEAR OF COLLEGE" in partnership with Michelle Obama and Reach Higher, an education initiative Mrs. Obama started while at the White House. This 10 episode crash course will give students the tools they need to succeed and transition into their first year of college - covering topics ranging from financial aid, to finding mentors, to living on your own for the first time.

The learning playlist features videos from Mrs. Obama, interviews with experts, advice from upperclassmen, and encouraging messages from a panel at the Beating The Odds Summit that includes Mrs. Obama, Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood.

The playlist will debut on the NowThis Youtube channel on September 4, 2019 and will also be available on YouTube.com/Learning.





