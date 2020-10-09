VIDEO: Yaa Gyasi Talks About Her Book 'Transcendent Kingdom' on LATE NIGHT
Yaa Gyasi talks about shadowing her neuroscientist friend for her new book.
Yaa Gyasi talks about shadowing her neuroscientist friend for her new book, Transcendent Kingdom, how her Ghanaian heritage influenced her writing and the new readership of her first novel, Homegoing.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!
