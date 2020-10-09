Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Yaa Gyasi Talks About Her Book 'Transcendent Kingdom' on LATE NIGHT

Yaa Gyasi talks about shadowing her neuroscientist friend for her new book.

Oct. 9, 2020  

Yaa Gyasi talks about shadowing her neuroscientist friend for her new book, Transcendent Kingdom, how her Ghanaian heritage influenced her writing and the new readership of her first novel, Homegoing.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

