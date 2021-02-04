Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Why Elizabeth Olsen Doesn't Acknowledge Valentine's Day

Elizabeth Olsen dishes on all the details on her new Disney+ show 'WandaVision.'

Feb. 4, 2021  

Elizabeth Olsen is dishing all the details on her new Disney+ show "WandaVision," and she also reveals that she and her fiancé, Robbie Arnett, don't acknowledge Valentine's Day because it's sandwiched between their anniversary and birthdays. There's a lot to celebrate already!

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

