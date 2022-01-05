Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Whoopi Goldberg Returns to THE VIEW After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Goldberg is expected to return to the show next Monday, January 10.

Jan. 5, 2022  

Whoopi Goldberg returned to The View TODAY to give an update after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I just feel like you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides what you're gonna do is what you gotta roll with," Goldberg stated.

Goldberg has been absent from her hosting duties recently after testing positive for COVID-19. She later states in the interview that she hopes to return as moderator next week. Panelist Sara Haines is currently taking time off from the show after being exposed to a positive COVID case.

The View has also temporarily reverted back to their remote COVID shutdown format due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

Goldberg previously missed two episode of THE TALK show prior to their holiday break. She did, however, appear on their December 17 holiday episode since it had been pre-taped.

After concluding season 24 as the most-watched daytime talk show, ranking No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs for the first time in the show's history, The View is in the middle of its season-long silver anniversary celebration.

Watch the interview here:

From This Author Michael Major