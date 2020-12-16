VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for WHEN TODAY ENDS

It was announced today that Kandoo Films has acquired worldwide rights to the new drama WHEN TODAY ENDS, from Award-Winning Writer/Director Michael Leoni (American Street Kid). Executive Produced by Mark A. Burley (Orange Is The New Black, Weeds, Glow) and Academy Award nominated & BAFTA Award winning Howard Barish, WHEN TODAY ENDS stars Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Jacqi Venè. Derick Breezee, Logan Garretson, and Angel Guadalupe.

Watch the trailer below!

When four teenagers post their personal stories online using the hashtag, #WhenTodayEnds, they have no idea the extent of their impact or how their stories will intersect. With no filter and complete abandon, Jenna, Nick, Megan and James all share their deepest, darkest secrets only to fall eerily down the same path. Collapsing under the pressures of bullying, depression, and self-identity, their lives slowly unravel, revealing the tragic connection that binds them all together.

"It is my hope that when people see WHEN TODAY ENDS they gain a new perspective about teen suicide, and most importantly put a face behind the statistics," said Writer/Director Michael Leoni. "I believe that social media was created to connect us all, but it has disconnected us, and I hope that this film can help bring us back together."

WHEN TODAY ENDS will launch digitally on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Spectrum, Charter, Comcast, Fandango, and others on February 9, 2021.

